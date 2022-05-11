Reaction: Inflation is at an all-time high

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Inflation eased up a little in the month of April but remains near a four-decade high.
Research shows that economists said inflation will likely remain high well in 2023.
That will hurt lower income minorities who spend most of their money on gas, rent, and food.
Gas prices continue to reach record highs.
Research shows that food prices rose 1% from March to April and nearly 11% from a year ago.
That is the biggest increase since 1980.
Electricity if up 11%, furniture is up 15% and clothes are up 10%.