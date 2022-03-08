Reaction: Gas prices continuing to rise daily

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - People in Tupelo and other areas are seeing pain at the pump with gas prices rising daily.
At the Shell Station on Barnes Crossing Road and South Gloster Street, a regular gallon of gas is $3.99 and a gallon of diesel is $4.79.
Skylar Breland said she just bought a new car two months ago and during that time she could fill it up for about $20.
Now it takes her about $45 to fill up. She said she feels bad for people who are always on the road.
"I hope it gets back to normal sometime soon," said Breland. "I mean we're paying $4 a gallon instead of $1.19 that it was a year ago and if you're a traveler like my brother--he's a car hauler-- it takes more than $500 to fill up his truck and I think that's ridiculous."
Marcus Dent said it takes over $100 to fill up his truck. He works in Corinth and that's nearly an hour away from where he lives.
He said hopefully the prices will go back down to his likings soon.
"I hope the gas prices get under control. I think with everything that's going on in the world right now, I think that's a big part of why the gas prices are high."
According to GasBuddy, the average gas prices in Mississippi rose 50 cents per gallon in the last week while the national average price of gas rose 46 cents.