Reaction: Commissioner Brandon Presley pushes for broadband service in Okolona

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Okolona can possibly see some high-speed internet in the future with the help of Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley.
Sera Hall works in the city limits on Okolona and she said the service would mean a lot to people there.
"I think its great," said Hall. "I think it's a great opportunity for the City of Okolona and its residents. It's very beneficial, everyone needs internet."
Although, the internet is not set in stone yet. The Senate Municipalities Committee passed SB2474 giving the ability to provide broadband. Now, the bill heads to the full Senate for a vote in coming days.
The Okolona School District already has high-speed internet, but Superintendent Chad Spence said the new service can be beneficial to the district in other area.
He said it can reach students who don't have service.
"We have a lot of students that live outside in rural areas and the way things are now, if we had to go to hybrid or virtual learning, it provides them the opportunity to have access to complete assignments and work," said Spence.
Presley said this bill will also allow Holly Springs and New Albany to provide broadband.
Right now, these cities have municipally owned electric departments that serve large areas.