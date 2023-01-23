 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Reaction: Businessman Hassell Franklin dead at 87

  • Updated
  • 0
Franklin Corporation in Houston, MS

Franklin Corporation in Houston, MS. Photo Date: Jan. 23, 2023.

Hassle Franklin's legacy in Houston and Chickasaw county is told differently depending on who you ask, but everyone agrees on one thing: Franklin cared about making his community a better place.

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Northeast Mississippi is mourning the death of longtime businessman Hassell Franklin.

The 87-year-old died on Sunday in hospice care, according to his obituary.

Hassell Franklin

Hassell Franklin, Source: Mississippi State University.

He founded Franklin Corporation in 1970 and based it in Houston.

The company grew into one of the largest privately-owned furniture manufacturers in the United States.

Open this link to view his obituary and funeral arrangements.

WTVA reporter Ethan Foster spoke with several individuals about Franklin's impact on the local community. Watch the interviews in the video above.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Reporter/Producer/Digital Content Producer

Ethan is from Hamilton, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Hamilton High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you