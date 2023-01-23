Reaction: Businessman Hassell Franklin dead at 87

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Northeast Mississippi is mourning the death of longtime businessman Hassell Franklin.
The 87-year-old died on Sunday in hospice care, according to his obituary.
He founded Franklin Corporation in 1970 and based it in Houston.
The company grew into one of the largest privately-owned furniture manufacturers in the United States.
WTVA reporter Ethan Foster spoke with several individuals about Franklin's impact on the local community. Watch the interviews in the video above.