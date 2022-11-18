Ranking puts Mississippi last in U.S. for overall prosperity.

WASHINGTON (WTVA) — A look at Mississippi by two groups does not paint a pretty picture of the state when it comes to overall prosperity.
The Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream and the Legatum Institute placed Mississippi last in their American Dream Prosperity Index, which came out this month.
Their definition of overall prosperity consists of inclusive societies, open economies and empowered people.
According to the Index, the state did well when it comes to natural environment, social capital and safety and security.
Mississippi did not fare well in living conditions, economic quality, governance, health, business environment and education.
Massachusetts finished first the rankings followed by Connecticut, Minnesota, New Hampshire and Utah.
Arkansas was just ahead of Mississippi at the bottom followed by Louisiana, West Virginia and New Mexico.
Alabama ranked 45th.