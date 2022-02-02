Raising Cane's leaders are eager to hire over 100 people by mid-April for their opening

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Although many businesses have struggled to hire and retain employees during the pandemic, Raising Cane's leader are confident that they will fill 127 positions by mid-April for their opening.
They held management interviews this morning.
Area leader of restaurants, Frank McCool said they are looking for enthusiastic and passionate people who are wanting to grow their goals.
He said they aren't just a restaurant in the community they want to be a community restaurant.
They are looking to hire 7 managers and 120 crew members.
They will be back for more management interviews Feb. 22nd and 23rd in Tupelo at The Hampton Inn & Suites on Barnes Crossing.
They will begin hiring crew members at the beginning of March.
They are hiring managers with a starting wage at minimum $15 an hour + bonus and benefits.
Apply online at WorkAtCanes.com or text RCJOBS to 97211