 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rain is a welcome sight for farmers

  • Updated
  • 0
Bean plants, crop, farming

Bean plants. Photo Date: Aug. 23, 2022.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Farmers are thankful for the much-needed rain after recent droughts.

Several factors have put stress on farmers: the summer heat, supply chain issues and rising prices.

Jason Scruggs has been farming for approximately 35 years.

His corn crop has really suffered.

"We had a real dry spell between the end of May and the first of July — and most of everybody's corn cropping in this area has taken a big hit. A lot of the early beans, a lot of the early corn affected that quite a bit."

Soybean plants

Soybean plants. Photo Date: Aug. 23, 2022.

The rain has been a blessing.

"These late rains — it probably started around middle of July or the first of July depending on where you live —it's been a blessing for us."

He hopes next season will be better.

Tags

Recommended for you