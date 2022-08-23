Rain is a welcome sight for farmers

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Farmers are thankful for the much-needed rain after recent droughts.
Several factors have put stress on farmers: the summer heat, supply chain issues and rising prices.
Jason Scruggs has been farming for approximately 35 years.
His corn crop has really suffered.
"We had a real dry spell between the end of May and the first of July — and most of everybody's corn cropping in this area has taken a big hit. A lot of the early beans, a lot of the early corn affected that quite a bit."
The rain has been a blessing.
"These late rains — it probably started around middle of July or the first of July depending on where you live —it's been a blessing for us."
He hopes next season will be better.