Rain causes extensive damage to Calhoun County roads

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Heavy rainfall during the weekend caused significant flooding and led to road issues in Calhoun County.Melton said flooding is a constant problem for many in the county.
Rain fell for most of the Easter weekend.
“It was a lot of water” Derma resident Carolann Melton said.
The rain led to the development of sinkholes, flooded homes and caused roads to collapse.
One such site is on County Road 136 near Bruce where an issue with a culvert caused the road to fall in on itself.