Quaka sworn in as new Tupelo police chief

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - John Quaka was sworn in as the new Tupelo Police Chief today at the Bancorp South Conference Center.
He was chosen out of 26 applicants by Mayor Todd Jordan and a search committee. Mayor Todd Jordan said it was tough decision, but he feels the city made the right choice.
"I have reached out to a lot of people, a lot of law enforcement agencies in North Mississippi and they've done the same," said Jordan. "I've yet to hear a negative comment. They just tell you a lot about his character, professionalism and work ethic."
Before becoming the police chief, Quaka worked with the FBI for 26 years. With that level of experience, he wants the department to be on a higher level.
"I want to access what the department is doing now and let's just kind of tweak some things," he said. "I do want to fall back on federal policy. I want to see the department be brought up to more of a federal standard."
He shared it will be a challenge to adapt from the federal system to a local level, but he plans to build relationships with employees and the community to form better bonds with the city.
"Before I started today, I started coming to the office and meeting people on their terms. Not them coming to me, but me going to them and I've already got a lot of positive feedback that has been very beneficial," said Quaka.
Even with this new position, Quaka plans to continue teaching constitutional law classes at the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center.