PUBLIC WARNING: Multiple Family Dollar items contaminated after major rat infestation

MISSISSIPPI (WTVA) - A major rat infestation at a Family Dollar warehouse is the cause behind an FDA public warning out now.
The warning applies to stores in Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Tennessee.
If you bought a variety of products in the last year from Family Dollar, including human foods, cosmetics, animal foods, medical devices or feminine products, and over the counter medications, the Food and Drug Administration is advising you to stop using the product and contact the company.
The FDA is also advising you to throw away all items regardless of packaging.
At a Family Dollar warehouse, a recent FDA inspection found unsanitary conditions, live and dead rodents in various states of decay, rodent droppings, and evidence of gnawing and nesting.
After fumigation, investigators found more than 1,100 dead rodents in the warehouse.
The investigation started in January and wrapped up on February 11.
The FDA is working with Family Dollar to initiate a voluntary recall.
To read the full press release from the Food and Drug Administration, click here.