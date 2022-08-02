Public waits for update from Iuka about dog's death

IUKA, Miss. (WTVA) - The death of a dog remains under investigation in Iuka.

The dog’s owner Antonio Wilder was pulled over and arrested for DUI on July 27.

A public works employee was tasked with removing his two dogs from the vehicle.

However, one dog died at the scene. The dog may have been strangled.

The City of Iuka has been investigating the incident.

The day after the incident, attorney Nate Clark said the city hoped to complete its initial instigation within 24 to 48 hours.

Almost a week later, the public waits for an update.

Clark said he’s interviewed witnesses and the dog’s owner about the incident; however, he said the stories are not matching up.

He said the city is trying to wrap up the initial investigation but said more information is needed.

"We both need to know exactly what happened to our baby, and I want to know why I wasn't even given a phone call to come get them,” co-owner Jonah Berry said. “I was not given any opportunity to save her [dog]."

The couple said they’ve been pursuing different paths for justice.