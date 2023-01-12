Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley announces run for governor

NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley has announced he is running for governor.
The announcement came Thursday in a video where the Democrat introduced himself and criticized Republican incumbent Tate Reeves, describing him as "a man with zero conviction and maximum corruption."
Presley's entry into the race sets the stage for a repeat of the 2019 election where there will be an intriguing Democrat versus Republican matchup for the top elected office in state government.
The race four years ago had Attorney General Jim Hood as the Democratic nominee, a politician with statewide name recognition and a history of winning statewide elections.
Presley has won reelection multiple times as a state commissioner but only in the northern part of Mississippi. He was elected to that job in 2007 after serving as mayor of his hometown of Nettleton.
Presley also faces an uphill battle because statewide elections in Mississippi generally go for Republicans.
The Democrat becomes the second candidate in the gubernatorial race with time for more candidates to enter before the February 1 qualifying deadline.