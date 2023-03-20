Public hearing held for Tupelo comprehensive plan 2040; current plan out in 2025

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The 2040 plan is being developed by a main "Steering" committee, which is appointing subcommittees comprised of different voices within the All-America city.
At a March 20th work session, the Tupelo city council and those in attendance received an introduction to the beginnings of the plan that will replace the current comprehensive plan, adopted in 2008 and set to expire in 2025.
A comprehensive plan is a document that outlines and directs development in the city in regard to tourism, business, infrastructure, retail, housing, and any other pertinent aspects of city growth and construction.
The steering committee will be tasked with developing the plan using the input of citizens, business owners, and city leaders, as well as the approval of the city council.
In terms of makeup, the steering committee for the 2040 comprehensive plan is made up of 35 members. The ratio (%) of male to female is 50-50; majority to minority is 70-30.
Those numbers are designed to reflect the identity of Tupelo and its citizens.
The committee and the city council are both interested in hearing the input of Tupelo's people, so if you are a citizen and you want to make your voice heard, you can attend a Tupelo city council meeting.
The Tupelo City Council meets on the first and third Tuesday of every month at Tupelo City Hall.
You may also be interested in attending a Major Thoroughfare Committee meeting.
The Thoroughfare Committee is responsible for seeking the public's input and improving Tupelo's roads and streets.
The Tupelo Major Thoroughfare Committee meets on the second Monday of every month, at 4:30 p.m., also at Tupelo City Hall.
If you'd like to speak at an upcoming council meeting or committee meeting, you can contact the Tupelo City Council here.
Clicking here will take you directly to a form that you can fill out and email to missy.shelton@tupeloms.gov or take directly to the Council Clerk's office located on the 2nd floor of Tupelo City Hall.