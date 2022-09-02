Prosecutors: $130K settlement in Medicaid False Claims Act

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a couple who own a $1.3 million home in Mississippi will pay $130,000 to resolve allegations that they falsely claimed low income to get Medicaid health coverage for dependents. Gurdev Kamboj, who goes by the name David Singh, says they were living apart and made an honest mistake. U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca says the settlement covers False Claims Act allegations against Singh and Manpreet Kamboj without any decision about liability. A news release says the couple owned or were associated with 48 convenience store/gas stations in Mississippi and Louisiana. But prosecutors say that to get into the low-income program, the couple claimed household income from one such outlet.