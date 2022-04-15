 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi, including
the following areas, in East Arkansas, Lee AR and Phillips. In
North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma,
DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola,
Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah,
Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha.

* WHEN...From 1 AM CDT Saturday through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Prosecutor, two judges recuse themselves from investigation into Booneville mayor

  • Updated
  • 0
Mississippi chief justice extends emergency order

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A prosecutor and two justice court judges have recused themselves from the investigation into the mayor of Booneville allegedly hitting a teenager.

Chris Lindley is accused of hitting a teenage boy Monday evening, April 11 at the West Side Park in Booneville.

No charges have been filed against him and a warrant has not been issued.

If the case goes to court, Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said the legal process will be drawn out because of the aforementioned recusals.

If the case goes to court, a new judge and a new prosecutor will have to been chosen.

The sheriff said in situations like that, the appointed judge is usually from another jurisdiction.

Again, the mayor has not been charged, and he has not commented on the situation.

