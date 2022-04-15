Prosecutor, two judges recuse themselves from investigation into Booneville mayor

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A prosecutor and two justice court judges have recused themselves from the investigation into the mayor of Booneville allegedly hitting a teenager.

Chris Lindley is accused of hitting a teenage boy Monday evening, April 11 at the West Side Park in Booneville.

No charges have been filed against him and a warrant has not been issued.

If the case goes to court, Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said the legal process will be drawn out because of the aforementioned recusals.

If the case goes to court, a new judge and a new prosecutor will have to been chosen.

The sheriff said in situations like that, the appointed judge is usually from another jurisdiction.

Again, the mayor has not been charged, and he has not commented on the situation.