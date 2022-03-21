 Skip to main content
Property sale approval will lead to dozens of new jobs in Starkville

  • Updated
  • 0

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - More jobs will soon be available in the Golden Triangle. 

The Starkville Board of Aldermen voted 6-0 on Friday, March 18 to sell property to Oregon-based company Columbia Industries. 

The property is the old Kirby Building Systems building off Airport Road. 

“They looked around all over the South for an area that would complement what they do and they settled here,” Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill said. 

The equipment manufacturing company will bring anywhere between 65 and 75 jobs to Starkville with an average salary of $45,000. 

Spruill believes adding more job opportunities will entice more people to stay in the college town. 

“Jobs are important and the [Mississippi State] university is not the only factor who provides jobs in the community.” 

She’s eager to see the old building up and running again. 

The company should be operating within six months. 

