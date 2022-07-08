Project Life Saver helps law enforcement search for Alzheimer's patients

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The disappearance of a person with Alzheimer's not only affects his or her family but also first responders tasked with finding the individual.
However, a little device aims to help. It’s called Project Life Saver.
Patients are fitted with a bracelet about the size of a watch.
Each bracelet features a radio transmitter that is unique to each wearer.
The signal can span four to seven miles in the air and about a mile on the ground.
Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar is thankful his office has access to the lifesaving device.
He advises caretakers and other law enforcement agencies consider the program.