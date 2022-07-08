 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values near or above 110 degrees.

* WHERE...Entire Mid-South.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Project Life Saver helps law enforcement search for Alzheimer's patients

Project Life Saver in Prentiss County, Mississippi

Project Life Saver in Prentiss County, Mississippi. Photo Date: July 8, 2022.

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The disappearance of a person with Alzheimer's not only affects his or her family but also first responders tasked with finding the individual.

However, a little device aims to help. It’s called Project Life Saver.

Patients are fitted with a bracelet about the size of a watch.

Project Life Save in Prentiss County, Mississippi. Photo Date: July 8, 2022.

Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar showcases Project Life Saver. Photo Date: July 8, 2022.

Each bracelet features a radio transmitter that is unique to each wearer.

The signal can span four to seven miles in the air and about a mile on the ground.

Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar is thankful his office has access to the lifesaving device.

Project Life Saver in Prentiss County, Mississippi. Photo Date: July 8, 2022.

Project Life Saver equipment at the Prentiss County Sheriff's Department. Photo Date: July 8, 2022.

He advises caretakers and other law enforcement agencies consider the program.

