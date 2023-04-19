 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Progress continues on sportsplex in Starkville

  • Updated
  • 0

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Progress continues on a new sportsplex in Starkville.

Construction and landscaping crews have been working hard to have Cornerstone Park ready to open in the next few months

Cornerstone Sports Complex sign in Starkville, MS

Cornerstone Sports Complex sign in Starkville, MS. Photo Date: April 18, 2023.

It will feature baseball and softball fields, walking trails, playgrounds and community lawn spaces.

Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill said the park was supposed to open last year but weather and material delays pushed it back.

Construction of Cornerstone Sports Complex in Starkville, MS

Cornerstone Sports Complex will feature baseball and softball fields. Photo Date: April 18, 2023.

It’s expected to have a huge economic impact on the city, especially when it hosts baseball and softball tournaments.

Construction on Cornerstone Sports Complex in Starkville, MS

Construction continues on the Cornerstone Sports Complex in Starkville, MS. Photo Date: April 18, 2023.

That equals thousands of people coming to Starkville, dining out and more.

Tags

Chris Nalls is from Carrollton, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you