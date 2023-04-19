Progress continues on sportsplex in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Progress continues on a new sportsplex in Starkville.
Construction and landscaping crews have been working hard to have Cornerstone Park ready to open in the next few months
It will feature baseball and softball fields, walking trails, playgrounds and community lawn spaces.
Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill said the park was supposed to open last year but weather and material delays pushed it back.
It’s expected to have a huge economic impact on the city, especially when it hosts baseball and softball tournaments.
That equals thousands of people coming to Starkville, dining out and more.