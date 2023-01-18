Professor explains high egg prices

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State professor Jonathan Moon said two factors caused the rising cost of eggs.
He said the economy, as a whole, is experiencing crazy inflation rates right now; however, the main problem is high-path avian influenza,
High-path avian influenza is mainly in birds and it can be deadly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The virus has caused nearly 45 million chickens to be pulled from production lines.
“That chicken is going to lay an egg a day for roughly a year,” Moon said. “When you take that chicken out of production you lose those eggs. So we've lost a lot ot of layers and it takes alot of time to get those numbers back where they should be.”
Part of the inflation surge was due to the high demand during the holidays from cooking and baking, and the supply just wasn't able to meet the demand, he added.
As numbers are starting to return to normal, Moon said relief from the inflation is soon to happen.