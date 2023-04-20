 Skip to main content
Private land owners left to pick up debris on their own

MDOT picked up the debris from the recent tornado that was on public property. But, private land owners have to figure it out themselves.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - People have cleaned up a lot since the recent tornadoes. But, there is still a lot of work to be done, especially right here in Tupelo.

US 45 across from the Cooper Tire plant has a lot of debris around it.

Tornado debris in Tupelo

Tornado debris along US 45 in Tupelo left from the April 1st storms. Tupelo, MS.

Sam Agnew manages the land directly across from the plant. He says the situation is frustrating. He contacted Tupelo for help with the clean up, but he says there is no federal money available. The city will pick up the trash if he brings it to the street. However, the land is over a quarter of a mile long.

The debris consists of insulation, siding, and more. The land is meant to be used for farming. They cannot plant crops until the trash is removed.

M.D.O.T. started their clean up with the tornado first hit, but they cannot finish until the ground is drier.

“We have put that off for the time being, because it is so wet along the ditch and along the fence line that we didn’t want to cause a bigger mess…” District Maintenance Engineer Johnny Shields said. “Once it dries up where we can get down in there and do the rest of the clean up that is our plan.”

Shields said M.D.O.T. is not responsible for cleaning up debris on private property. That leaves Agnew and his partners to figure out their next steps by themselves.

