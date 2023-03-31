President, First Lady visiting tornado victims in Rolling Fork

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WTVA) - President Joe Biden and the First Lady will be in Mississippi on Friday to support the tornado victims in Rolling Fork.
They are expected to land in Jackson before 10 a.m.
The President will announce that the federal government will cover the full cost of the state's emergency measures like removing debris, operating shelters and paying overtime to first responders for the next 30 days. He will also announce that FEMA will open Disaster Recovery centers in four counties (Humphreys, Monroe, Sharkey, and Carroll) on Monday to help impacted communities access federal resources.
The President and First Lady will be joined by Governor Tate Reeves and First Lady Elee Reeves, Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, Congressman Bennie Thompson, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge, Rolling Fork Mayor Eldridge Walker, and additional state, local and Tribal officials and first responders.
While in Rolling Fork, the President and First Lady will receive an operational briefing from federal and state officials on ongoing response and recovery efforts. They will also survey damage to the area, thank first responders who have been working around the clock to rescue survivors and sort through the wreckage, and meet with homeowners and survivors impacted by the devastating storms.
President Biden over the weekend approved an expedited major disaster declaration for Mississippi and directed his Administration to bring every element of the Federal government together to help the community build back.
At the President’s direction, 200 federal personnel are on the ground supporting recovery efforts. This includes FEMA’s Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams as well as USDA personnel who are helping complete damage assessments and reimburse farmers and livestock owners for lost crops and livestock.
The Small Business Administration is also helping local businesses secure low-interest loans to recover and rebuild.