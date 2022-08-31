 Skip to main content
President approves emergency declaration for Jackson

Jackson water treatment plant

Water treatment plant in Jackson, Mississippi. Source: WLBT.

WASHINGTON (WTVA) - The president has approved an emergency declaration for Mississippi in the wake of Jackson’s water crisis, FEMA announced on Wednesday.

This gives the state of Mississippi federal aid.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide equipment and resources.

Recent flooding has caused a major disruption to Jackson's water system, leaving more than 100,000 people without clean water.

Giant amounts of water is being shipped into the city for residents to use, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency announced on Tuesday.

Open this link to view more information on MEMA's website.

