Preserve energy, save money this winter

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) As it gets cooler, it's common to see an increase in your electric bill. Starkville Utilities gave us some practices that will allow you to save on energy throughout this winter season.
- Keeping the thermostat to 68°F while you’re awake and setting it lower while asleep or away from home.
- Add caulk or weatherstripping to seal air leaks around doors and windows.
- Keep vents open and uncluttered to maximize airflow efficiency.
- Replace furnace or heat pump filters once a month or as needed.
- Keep fireplace dampers closed when not in use.
- Use a programmable thermostat to reduce waste heat.
- Install energy-efficient light bulbs that use less power and last longer.
- Turn down your water heater temperature to the warm setting (120°F).
- Unplug electronics when away from home. Some appliances and devices use energy even when turned off.
- Clean warm-air registers, baseboard heaters, and radiators as needed; make sure they're not blocked by furniture, carpeting, or drapes.
- Eliminate trapped air from hot-water radiators once or twice a season; if unsure about how to perform this task, contact a professional.
- Place heat-resistant radiator reflectors between exterior walls and the radiators.
- Turn off kitchen, bath, and other exhaust fans within 20 minutes after you are done cooking or bathing; when replacing exhaust fans, consider installing high-efficiency, low-noise models.
- During winter, keep the draperies and shades on your south-facing windows open during the day to allow the sunlight to enter your home and closed at night to reduce the chill you may feel from cold windows.
Protect pipes during freezing weather:
- Insulate vulnerable pipes and install outdoor faucet covers.
- Keep garage doors closed, especially if the garage contains water lines.
- Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around pipes.
- Let cold water drip from a faucet served by exposed pipes.
As it gets cooler, keep these tips in mind and save money.