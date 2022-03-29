 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Prepare for severe weather on Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Updated - Severe weather risk for March 30, 2022

Updated - severe weather risk for Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Uploaded at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Another round of severe weather is expected on Wednesday, March 30 across Mississippi and Alabama.

The timing is 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

We may see isolated tornadoes (some strong/intense), damaging winds (some in excess of 80 mph), heavy rainfall and hail.

Open this link to view the latest forecast.

It’s important that you find multiple ways to stay informed: download the WTVA Weather app, sign up for WeatherCall, purchase a weather radio and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

It’s also important you know where to take your family in the event a Tornado Warning is issued where you live.

Do you know the difference between a Tornado Warning and a Tornado Watch?

Difference between Watch and Warning graphic

