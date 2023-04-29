Prentiss County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) -The Prentiss County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing teenager.
15 year old Hunter Norris of Booneville was last seen wearing shorts, camo jacket, cowboy boots and a ball hat.
He is described as a white, male, blue eyes, blonde hair, 5’6 and 120 pounds.
Complainant advised the child left the residence on CR 1111 April 26.
They reported speaking to him by phone April 28.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Hunter please contact the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department 662-728-6232.