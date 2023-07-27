 Skip to main content
Prentiss County schools add another SRO for the upcoming school year

The Prentiss County School board approved the hiring of a third SRO for this upcoming school year.

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. - The Prentiss County School district is working to make its campuses safer. The district hired a new school resource officer.

Prentiss County is one step closer to having a school resource officer (SRO) for each county school.

Taylor Walker is the SRO coordinator for Prentiss County Sheriff's Office. He said the county’s ultimate goal is to have an officer at all six schools. Those campuses are important to the community.

New Site High School

New Site High School in Prentiss County. Photo Date: July 27, 2023

There are a lot of things to protect students and teachers from. That’s why school resource officers go through a minimum 40 hours of training to qualify for the job.

That includes 24 hours of active shooter training, plus mental health and suicide prevention.

SROs even teach D.A.R.E., which stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education. The program is not just restricted to narcotics.

“A huge thing we're getting into now that we're receiving some more training on and getting numbers on is what we call the vaping epidemic that we're seeing in our young people,” Walker said.

Sheriff Tolar said the officers also foster positive relationships between law enforcement and students.

“Those officers in that school are interacting with those children and create a different image of law enforcement in those children's eyes,” Tolar said. “And, so, it builds a good rapport. And, so, it's just a very, very positive thing for this county to have a school resource officer program, and then the biggest thing you have there that enhances the safety of our students and our kids.”

The most recent green light from the school board will raise the total SRO count to three. Prentiss County is now halfway to the goal. Deputy Brandon Slack will fill the position

