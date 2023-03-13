Prentiss County boy dies over the weekend in house fire

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 28 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
CDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night
through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 28 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
CDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night
through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Prentiss County boy dies over the weekend in house fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Prentiss House Fire

Prentiss House Fire

Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar says a fire broke out in a home on county road 53-01 on Saturday morning.

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar says a fire broke out in a home on county road 53-01 on Saturday morning. 

Sheriff Tolar says several fire departments were on the scene.

Colton Chandler died in the house fire. His grandmother was airlifted to a hospital in Memphis for serious injuries. 

Chandler was a second grader at Baldwyn Elementary school. He was only 7 years old.

The community is saddened by what happened and a family friend shared his reaction.

"It was a shock and I was very very depressed about it because I knew the family and they've been friends of mind over the years and I feel a lot of compassion for them. Our church, and myself, and my family we gone reach out to them and do whatever we can to help them,' says Curtis Hunter

Hunter says he sends his condolences and hopes that grandmother is okay. He says she is not in a good condition. 

Sheriff Tolar says it is unclear what caused this fire. They are still investigating what happened.

For more information on this story stay with WTVA 9 News as it develops. 

Tags

Reporter

Avery Hilliard joined WTVA in December 2022. The Memphis native holds degrees from Tennessee Wesleyan University and the University of Mississippi.

Recommended for you