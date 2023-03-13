Prentiss County boy dies over the weekend in house fire

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar says a fire broke out in a home on county road 53-01 on Saturday morning.
Sheriff Tolar says several fire departments were on the scene.
Colton Chandler died in the house fire. His grandmother was airlifted to a hospital in Memphis for serious injuries.
Chandler was a second grader at Baldwyn Elementary school. He was only 7 years old.
The community is saddened by what happened and a family friend shared his reaction.
"It was a shock and I was very very depressed about it because I knew the family and they've been friends of mind over the years and I feel a lot of compassion for them. Our church, and myself, and my family we gone reach out to them and do whatever we can to help them,' says Curtis Hunter
Hunter says he sends his condolences and hopes that grandmother is okay. He says she is not in a good condition.
Sheriff Tolar says it is unclear what caused this fire. They are still investigating what happened.
For more information on this story stay with WTVA 9 News as it develops.