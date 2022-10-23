Premier college football pregame show headed to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - ESPN’s signature college football pregame show announced it will head to Mississippi for the “BoomBox Classic” between long-time rivals Jackson State University and Southern University.
Saturday will mark a rare appearance for the pregame show at the site of a Football Championship Subdivision game WDAM in Laurel reported.
The undefeated Tigers (7-0) will host the Jaguars (5-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.
College GameDay will air live from Jackson from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday.