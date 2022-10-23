 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Premier college football pregame show headed to Jackson

  • Updated
  • 0
JSU LOGO

College GameDay will be in Jackson Saturday when unbeaten Jackson State University hosts long-time rival Southern University.(jsums.edu)

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - ESPN’s signature college football pregame show announced it will head to Mississippi for the “BoomBox Classic” between long-time rivals Jackson State University and Southern University.

Saturday will mark a rare appearance for the pregame show at the site of a Football Championship Subdivision game WDAM in Laurel reported.

The undefeated Tigers (7-0) will host the Jaguars (5-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

College GameDay will air live from Jackson from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Open this link to read WDAM's report.

Tags

Weekend Anchor

Michelle is from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you