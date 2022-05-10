 Skip to main content
Power outage scheduled Wednesday evening in Aberdeen

  Updated
  • 0
Downtown Aberdeen

Downtown Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A power outage is scheduled to take place Wednesday evening, May 11 in Aberdeen.

The two-hour outage is scheduled to begin at 5:30.

This will give workers time to make repairs at a substation where a small fire occurred on Sunday, May 8.

This outage will affect the following locations: East Commerce, North Chestnut, North Long, Project Street, North Meridian, North Maple, East Washington, Vine, North Franklin, RE Woodruff, Orange Street, Coontail Road, Poplar Street, Aberdeen Marina, Deer Road, Beaver Road, Bear Road, Wind Rush Trail, McFarland Lane, Buck, Tumbikbe Drive, Lakeshore Circle and Indian Island.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

