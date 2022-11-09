Power outage scheduled for Friday in Okolona

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Okolona is planning a temporary power outage for Friday morning, Nov. 11.
Okolona Electric General Manager Eddie Tucker said the outage will begin at 9 a.m. and could last up to four hours.
Power crews will use the outage to repair a broken power line.
The outage will affect customers along, but not limited to, the following roadways.
- McAllister Road
- Andrews Road
- Part of Old Highway 41
- Wren Cemetery Road
- Griffith Road
- Central Grove Road
- Peacely Ferry Road
- Lake Monroe Road
- Sandhill Road
- Old Post Road
Customers between these roadways are included as well.