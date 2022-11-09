 Skip to main content
Power outage scheduled for Friday in Okolona

File image. Credit: Pexels.

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Okolona is planning a temporary power outage for Friday morning, Nov. 11.

Okolona Electric General Manager Eddie Tucker said the outage will begin at 9 a.m. and could last up to four hours.

Power crews will use the outage to repair a broken power line.

The outage will affect customers along, but not limited to, the following roadways.

  • McAllister Road
  • Andrews Road
  • Part of Old Highway 41
  • Wren Cemetery Road
  • Griffith Road
  • Central Grove Road
  • Peacely Ferry Road
  • Lake Monroe Road
  • Sandhill Road
  • Old Post Road

Customers between these roadways are included as well.

Monitor the city’s Facebook page for updates.

