Power crews working to restore power along Highway 9

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Some residents on Mississippi Highway 9 in Calhoun County are without water and power after Wednesday's storms.
Power crews from across the region, including neighboring Pontotoc County, are working to restore power.
Pontotoc Electric Power Association General Manager Frankie Moorman said all power will probably not be restored Thursday.
"As far as our customers, please bear with us; we’re working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power," he said." We're doing all that we can do."
Residents there continue to pick up the pieces left behind.
The storm destroyed Carlton Leachman’s barn. His daughter Shelby was inside her mobile home when the storm hit.
"I rode the tornado out in my house — watched it,” she said. “We felt our house move with us in it. I've never been that scared in my life."
The National Weather Service will determine if a tornado did indeed touch down.
As far as clearing debris, Leachman said it will probably take a few weeks to clear everything.
As of Thursday afternoon, their home is among those without power or water.