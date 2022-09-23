Power back on after outage affecting some in Lee, Union, Prentiss counties

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Power is back on for customers who lost it Friday afternoon in the northwest part of the Tombigbee Electric Power Association service area.
More than 200 customers lost it at the peak of the outage.
The area affected included homes and businesses in Lee and Prentiss counties west of Highway 45 between Baldwyn and Guntown.
Also affected were customers in eastern Union County north and south of Highway 30.
Tombigbee EPA CEO Scott Hendrix said the outage was caused by a tree down on a line in the Alpine area.