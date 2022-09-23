 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Power back on after outage affecting some in Lee, Union, Prentiss counties

  • Updated
  • 0
Tombigbee Electric Power Association logo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Power is back on for customers who lost it Friday afternoon in the northwest part of the Tombigbee Electric Power Association service area.

More than 200 customers lost it at the peak of the outage.

The area affected included homes and businesses in Lee and Prentiss counties west of Highway 45 between Baldwyn and Guntown.

Also affected were customers in eastern Union County north and south of Highway 30.

Tombigbee EPA CEO Scott Hendrix said the outage was caused by a tree down on a line in the Alpine area.

Tags

Recommended for you