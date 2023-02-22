'Pot Goes Public' panel at Ole Miss shares hopeful thoughts on MS medical cannabis program

OXFORD, Miss (WTVA) -- Mississippi's Medical Cannabis program and its future were the topic of discussion for a panel hosted by Ole Miss at the Overby Center.
The panel was moderated by Ole Miss student Violet Jira and was headlined by State Health Officer Dr. Daniel Edney.
The panel discussed the process of implementing medical cannabis as dispensaries have now opened in Mississippi. They want to keep the public aware of the challenges while also highlighting the benefits medical cannabis has brought to those with terminal illness and/or chronic pain.
"It's young. It's maturing. We still have a lot to learn," says Dr. Edney. "But we're committed at the health department to make this a benefit to the patients."