 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Postal Service releases sketch following robbery in Vaiden

  • Updated
  • 0
Vaiden Post Office robbery on Jan. 8, 2022

Drawn by a Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) forensic artist.

VAIDEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The United States Postal Inspection Service released a sketch of the person whom they believe robbed the Vaiden Post Office.

The robbery happened on Saturday, Jan. 8 at approximately 9:20 a.m.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

The individual is described as having a slim build and approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Previous Article - Vaiden post office robbed during weekend

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Division U.S. Postal Inspectors at 1-877-876-2455 (say “law enforcement”), or online at postalinspectors.uspis.gov. The reference case number is 3645806.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you