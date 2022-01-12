Postal Service releases sketch following robbery in Vaiden

VAIDEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The United States Postal Inspection Service released a sketch of the person whom they believe robbed the Vaiden Post Office.
The robbery happened on Saturday, Jan. 8 at approximately 9:20 a.m.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
The individual is described as having a slim build and approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall.
Previous Article - Vaiden post office robbed during weekend
Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Division U.S. Postal Inspectors at 1-877-876-2455 (say “law enforcement”), or online at postalinspectors.uspis.gov. The reference case number is 3645806.