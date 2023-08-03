Port of Aberdeen receives roughly $538,000 for rail spur

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - More improvements for the Port of Aberdeen as federal dollars continue to pour in.
It's become an important facility along the Tenn-Tom Waterway.
The city started making rail improvements to the port back in 2021 by upgrading the weight scale, finishing the dock platform, and adding an administrative building.
Now, MDOT is giving more than 500 thousand dollars to help build a secondary rail spur.
It was among four North Mississippi ports to receive funding.
the rail spurs will allow local industries to connect with the Kansas City Southern Railway and Waterway.
A candidate for Agriculture Commissioner says the work on the dock will transform the way of life for Mississippians.
"Genuine Mississippi needs ports and things like that because we have to import just like we have to export. If we have no way to send out Mississippi goods, we have no way to receive Mississippi funds," said candidate for Agriculture Commissioner, Terry Roger II.
The rail spurs also puts Monroe County in a good position for industrial expansion.
Aberdeen is one of the key ports along the Tenn-Tom Waterway for shipments of wood, petroleum, and other products.