...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...In Mississippi, Benton MS, Union, Pontotoc, Lee MS and
Monroe Counties. In Tennessee, Haywood and Fayette Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Port of Aberdeen receives roughly $538,000 for rail spur

Port of Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - More improvements for the Port of Aberdeen as federal dollars continue to pour in.

It's become an important facility along the Tenn-Tom Waterway.

The city started making rail improvements to the port back in 2021 by upgrading the weight scale, finishing the dock platform, and adding an administrative building.

Now, MDOT is giving more than 500 thousand dollars to help build a secondary rail spur.

It was among four North Mississippi ports to receive funding.

the rail spurs will allow local industries to connect with the Kansas City Southern Railway and Waterway.

A candidate for Agriculture Commissioner says the work on the dock will transform the way of life for Mississippians.

"Genuine Mississippi needs ports and things like that because we have to import just like we have to export. If we have no way to send out Mississippi goods, we have no way to receive Mississippi funds," said candidate for Agriculture Commissioner, Terry Roger II.

The rail spurs also puts Monroe County in a good position for industrial expansion.

Aberdeen is one of the key ports along the Tenn-Tom Waterway for shipments of wood, petroleum, and other products.

