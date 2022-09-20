 Skip to main content
Porch camera caught moment when tree crashed into homes in Tupelo

Tree fell on home in Tupelo on Sept. 19, 2022

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A tree fell onto two homes Monday evening in Tupelo and a porch camera captured the moment.

The homes, which are on Woodlawn Street, suffered serious damage.

One home suffered damage to its roof and porch.

The second home suffered fire damage after the tree pulled down power lines and caused a fire.

The camera captured the moment when the tree almost crashed into a woman who was standing on the front porch.

No injuries were reported.

Tupelo Water and Light Department Director Johnny Timmons believes the recent drought and heat have contributed to similar incidents.

He recommends residents inspect their trees in their yards for signs of decay. Call the light department for more assistance.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

