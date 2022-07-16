Pop-culture fans show up dressed out for Tupelo-Con Day 1

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - People of all kinds cosplayed and met vendors at building 5 of the Tupelo Furniture Market on Saturday for day one of Tupelo-Con 2022.
The event started at 10:00 a.m. the morning of July 16.
Fans attending had a chance to join a cosplay competition, meet various different television and film actors, and buy merchandise of all kinds.
Jason Smith came to the con dressed as a Ghostbuster, complete with a custom patch featuring his last name.
"Oh, it's amazing. Because you know, you can't dress up like this every day. I know they say dress for the job you want...but it's always looked shunned of...'Oh, you're a child,' or, 'Oh you're,' you know, 'you're outcast,' Smith said. "But here we are, you know, and it's great to see us all come together and have a great time."
Other con fans, like Ian Rineheart, came with friends. He was dressed as Spider-Man, accompanying Eugeo from the anime Sword Art Online and the Doom Guy from the videogame series Doom.
"They're dressed as more mature things from different shows, but I'm Spider-Man so, a lot of kids will run up to you and everyone gets excited, so that's something special," Rineheart said.
Some con-goers were un-recognizable without their attire, like Bailey Banegas, who came wearing a full Ferrox (a mix between a ferret and a fox) Fur suit.
"I've been here since the opening of Comic-con. It's sort of a modge-podge of everything everybody likes without anybody judging anybody," Banegas said. "So, it's always fun to meet new people."
The convention continues Sunday, July 17, starting at noon.
Ticket pricing is available at the door.