Pontotoc teacher introduces mentoring club for male students

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A new mentoring program at an elementary school is helping students succeed in the classrooms as well as in life.
“Guys with Ties” was born out of a teacher’s frustration.
Susan Brown at DT Cox Elementary in Pontotoc had several male students in her classes who had discipline issues.
In her heart, she felt they were acting out just because they wanted attention.
Through some research, she decided to start a mentoring club for boys that would meet outside of regular class time.
The goal of the club is to help each child reach his potential by giving them the skills they require to be a success in the classroom and in life.