Pontotoc seniors share concern about living conditions

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Some Pontotoc seniors said there are maintenance problems throughout their entire apartment complex, and they want something done about it.
They said maintenance work that was supposed to last a few days, turned into months and left them with more problems than when the work first started.
Jane McVay said last spring, the Pontotoc Senior Apartments owner told the people that lived there that the complex got a grant, and would use the money to remodel the units.
She added that work was only supposed to last two to three days.
“That’s not what happened. They came in here and they would do a little bit," said McVay.
McVay said the work started in July and is still not finished.
She added that workers put their furniture outside during the remodeling process including refrigerators filled with food, causing it to spoil.
McVay said the entire complex was often without water for hours at a time with no warning, and that she’s living out of boxes because her things are scattered.
“The main thing is the water and no respect for our furniture," said McVay.
Melba Warren also lives at Pontotoc Senior Apartments. She said when workers put her furniture outside, they tore her bed frame.
She’s also having to manually drain her kitchen sink because she said the pipes were not installed correctly.
“It is so frustrating until I can – ugh. I can’t hardly stand it," said Warren.
McVay kept a file folder filled with complaints from residents who live at the complex.
They say they’re frustrated and want things back to normal.
WTVA tried to get the other side to this story by calling the owner of Pontotoc Senior Apartments. We are still waiting for a response.