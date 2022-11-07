 Skip to main content
Pontotoc police capture armed robbery suspect

  • Updated
Pontotoc police search for armed robber

UPDATE Monday, Nov. 7 - 9:25 p.m. Pontotoc police captured the man they believe held up a local liquor store. 

Chief Tutor says they will release more information on Tuesday. 

Original Story

PONTOTOC, Miss (WTVA) -- Pontotoc police need help finding an armed robber who held up a local liquor store. 

Police Chief Randy Tutor said the robbery happened around 7:20 p.m. Monday at Express Liquor and Wine Shop off Highway 15 North.

He said a black man went into the store, showed a firearm and robbed the store.

Robbery happened around 7:20 p.m. Monday.

If you have information about the robbery call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS or Pontotoc 911 at 662-489-3631.

