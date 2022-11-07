Pontotoc police capture armed robbery suspect

UPDATE Monday, Nov. 7 - 9:25 p.m. Pontotoc police captured the man they believe held up a local liquor store.
Chief Tutor says they will release more information on Tuesday.
Original Story
PONTOTOC, Miss (WTVA) -- Pontotoc police need help finding an armed robber who held up a local liquor store.
Police Chief Randy Tutor said the robbery happened around 7:20 p.m. Monday at Express Liquor and Wine Shop off Highway 15 North.
He said a black man went into the store, showed a firearm and robbed the store.
If you have information about the robbery call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS or Pontotoc 911 at 662-489-3631.