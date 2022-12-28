 Skip to main content
Pontotoc Electric plans outage for some customers on Thursday

File image. Credit: Pexels.

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The Pontotoc Electric Power Association (PEPA) will conduct a temporary power outage on Thursday, Dec. 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This affects customers on:

  • Highway 41 south of Edington Road
  • Rock Hill Road
  • New Salem Road
  • Highway 41 south to the Natchez Trace Parkway
  • Chapman Road

According to PEPA, power crews will be working in the area and the outage is a safety precaution.

In the event of bad weather, it’ll be rescheduled to a later date.

Note: Chapman Road was added to the list at 4:01 p.m.

