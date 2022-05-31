Pontotoc County supervisor arrested after traffic stop

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) — New information is out about the weekend arrest of Pontotoc County Supervisor Dan McKnight.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol originally said Tuesday he was caught speeding early Sunday before 2:30 a.m. on Highway 15.
Troopers told WTVA 9 News they charged him with speeding, careless driving, no driver's license on demand and driving under the influence.
However, the Pontotoc Progress newspaper reports McKnight was also charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and that he was in his county-owned truck when arrested.
He was booked into the Pontotoc County jail and is out on bond.