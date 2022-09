PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A judge formally arraigned a member of the Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors on drug charges.

District 5 Supervisor Dan McKnight is officially charged with the alleged possession of between 2 to 10 grams of methamphetamine.

His arraignment was held this week in Lee County.

State troopers arrested him during a traffic stop on the morning of May 29.

McKnight has been a county supervisor since 2016.