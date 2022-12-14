Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department investigating cop impersonator

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department is trying to find an individual who is reportedly impersonating as a law enforcement officer.
This comes after a woman claimed someone tried to pull her over.
She instead called law enforcement and reported the incident.
Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the impersonator is apparently using a blue police light as a tool to pull motorists over.
"Most of the people that are doing this don't have a uniform, don't have a badge. They just have a light.”
The woman claimed the incident happened on Dec. 1 while she was driving on Highway 278 toward Oxford.
She said a white car flashed headlights at her and she saw blue lights coming from the car.
She did not stop though. She called 911 and was told no officers reported a traffic stop attempt in the area.
She claimed the white car got off the highway at the Longview exit while she was talking with the dispatcher.
Mask said one way to differentiate between a real cop and an impersonator is the lights.
"You've got a lot of unmarked vehicles, but if they're unmarked, they're lit up really well. There's no question of it being a police vehicle or not."
The sheriff recommends anyone who finds themselves in similar situations to call someone, record everything with a camera; and in the event the driver does pull over, to pull over in a well-lit area.
Impersonating a police officer is a misdemeanor and could result in jail time.
"We want this person off the street and quicker than this and we're going to file charges on whoever it is."
Anyone who has information is asked to call the sheriff’s office.