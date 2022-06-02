Pontotoc County sheriff invests in chickens to offset high grocery prices

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) -- For weeks, we've reported how consumers are facing higher grocery prices but the costs is also going up for local sheriff offices.
Sheriff Leo Mask came up with a creative way to offset prices.
For years, we have shared with you about the inmate garden in Pontotoc County.
It is something Sheriff Mask prides himself on as well as the inmates.
The inmates help plant and harvest acres of vegetables.
Sheriff Mask is saving the county money by providing fresh vegetables to the inmates.
This year he got a little creative because of high grocery prices.
"We started trying to raise the chickens because we cook so many eggs," said Mask.
He says the chickens lay roughly 40 eggs a day.
"It helps with the price of eggs and the price of everything but this kind of offset the price of the eggs," Mask said.
Overall the inmate garden covers about 45 acres.
The Pontotoc County inmates enjoy the privilege of growing their own food.
Also new this year, are watermelons and cantaloupe.
The sheriff's department also donates fresh vegetables to local nursing homes and hospitals.