Pontotoc County Library resumes indoor activities after 2-year COVID-19 break

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - It will be a fun summer ahead at the Pontotoc County Library as they open up for the first time since the pandemic.
Children "slithered in" to check out the snake man, Terry Vandeventer.
He is the owner of the Living Reptile Museum Educational Productions.
For thirty years, Vandeventer has been presenting his popular live shows to audiences throughout the Deep South.
Vandeventer put on quite a show Thursday afternoon about snakes.
He showed the audience live snakes in a fun and safe manner to include a corn snake.
Just one of many snakes visitors got to see up close.
It's just one of many programs the library is offering this summer.