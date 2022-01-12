Pontotoc County library once again focusing efforts on digital services

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - With rising coronavirus numbers, the Pontotoc County Library is once again focusing its efforts on its digital services.
The Pontotoc County Library offers an array of online services — including eBooks, audiobooks, language learning, educational instruction and business resources.
Director Regina Graham says the new services can keep everyone safe.
"With the virus, we started moving some services, increasing our digital services. We now have a way to offer a library card through the email. You can send us an email; we can get you signed up and give you your library card without having to actually come in the building."
To see how these e-services can help you, just call the Pontotoc County Library at 662-489-3961.