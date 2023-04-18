Pontotoc County EMA preparing to deliver supplies to storm victims

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The Pontotoc County Agri-Center closed for storm supply pickup on Monday, April 18, but the local EMA has a plan to distribute the rest of the donations door-to-door.
Workers will start taking boxes of supplies, including toiletries, non-perishable foods, and drinks to the doorsteps of citizens throughout the county on Monday, April 24th and expect to be finished in a few days.
The remaining items were enough to fill over 125 boxes - each house that experienced some degree of storm damage will receive a box.
Deputy EMA Director Rickey Jaggers said that any new donations will be distributed throughout the county as needed, but that EMA will start to wind down storm donations as the needs are met.
Any new donations can still be brought to the Agri-Center, but it will not be open for people to come and pick them up.