Pontotoc City School District superintendent announces retirement

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc City School District Superintendent Michelle Bivens announced her plans to retire.
Bivens told WTVA 9 News she’ll resign at the end of June 2023 and retire at the end of September.
“Pontotoc City School District is a great district and has been wonderful to my family and me,” she stated. “However, I have decided to retire so that I can pursue other opportunities. The district is well placed to prosper and grow under new leadership, and I look forward to assisting with the transition process when a new superintendent is selected."
She’ll help with the transition until September.