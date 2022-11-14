 Skip to main content
Pontotoc City School District superintendent announces retirement

Pontotoc City School District Superintendent Michelle Bivens

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc City School District Superintendent Michelle Bivens announced her plans to retire.

Bivens told WTVA 9 News she’ll resign at the end of June 2023 and retire at the end of September.

“Pontotoc City School District is a great district and has been wonderful to my family and me,” she stated. “However, I have decided to retire so that I can pursue other opportunities. The district is well placed to prosper and grow under new leadership, and I look forward to assisting with the transition process when a new superintendent is selected."

She’ll help with the transition until September.

