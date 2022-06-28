Polls open for Mississippi GOP runoffs

Runoffs from Mississippi's Primary Election take place on Tuesday, June 28.

The polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

The big race here in north Mississippi is for the Third Congressional District. U.S. Rep. Michael Guest hopes to hold off Michael Cassidy to secure the GOP spot for November's general election.

WTVA spoke with both men about the election. Open the link below to watch both interviews.

Another big race is for the Second Congressional District: Brian Flowers vs. Ronald Eller.

WTVA will have election results tonight on WTVA 9 News, WTVA.com and the WTVA 9 News mobile app.